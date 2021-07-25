Dr. David Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cooper, MD
Dr. David Cooper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8681Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel compelled to leave a review because I need to make another appointment with Dr. Cooper and feel some of these reviews do not paint an accurate picture. Dr. Cooper was amazing. He is not only my surgeon but my ENT. I had an infection in my sinus, high up near my brain that was discovered quite by accident, and was referred to Dr. Cooper The impact of my situation might have been quite serious. Dr. Cooper performed my surgery, rebuilt the entire left area of my sinus, and managed to clear out the infection using a balloon sinuplasty. He wasn't sure the area was large enough but he did it. It was a difficult surgery and in fact, my former sinus surgeon did a poor job, leaving scar tissue and other areas that were not done well. Dr. Cooper repaired everything. I go to him periodically when I develop sinus issues due to allergies. If you have a complicated situation, he is your man. Going to an ENT is never fun, but Dr. Cooper somehow makes it manageable.
About Dr. David Cooper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
