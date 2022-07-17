Dr. David Cooperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cooperman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
MyDr Now1035 N Ellsworth Rd Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 305-2888Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. David M cooperman1303 S Longmore Ste 3, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 827-8957
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cooperman wasted no time in helping me find the root cause of my health issues. He did more for me in the 20 min visit then my last primary care Dr did in multiple visits
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932187630
