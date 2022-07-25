See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miramar, FL
Dr. David Coradin, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Coradin, MD

Dr. David Coradin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana Medical School / UNIBE|Universidad Iberoamricana and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Coradin works at Coradin Health in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Coradin's Office Locations

    Coradin Health
    6151 Miramar Pkwy Ste 307, Miramar, FL 33023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 800-8778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Maríana Gelvez — Jul 25, 2022
About Dr. David Coradin, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1386091767
Education & Certifications

  • Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami School Med|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine / Jackson Memorial Hospital
Residency
  • Florida Atlantic University Charles E Schmidt College Of Medicine
Internship
  • FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • Universidad Iberoamericana Medical School / UNIBE|Universidad Iberoamricana
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Coradin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coradin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Coradin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coradin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Coradin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coradin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coradin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coradin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

