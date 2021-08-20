See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. David Cornell, MD

Urology
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Cornell, MD

Dr. David Cornell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Cornell works at David H Cornell MD LLC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cornell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integra Healthcare LLC
    993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste C225, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Prostatitis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Testicular Dysfunction
Prostatitis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I had my first appointment with Dr. Cornell today. I was actually supposed to have my first appointment next week but I was in a lot of pain that Dr. Cornell and the office manager lady Kim went out of their way and accommodated me and brought me in today at last minute. They truly cared about me as a patient and as a person. I moved to Knoxville, TN about 2 months ago for work. I couldn't find anyone in Knoxville that could help my specific issue and that I was comfortable with as well. I did some research and I found Dr. Cornell and saw he had lots of experience with my issue and offered the same kind of treatments as my previous doctor. At my appointment today I felt extremely comfortable with Dr. Cornell. I was surprisingly more comfortable with him than my previous doctor and his treatment was better too actually. He is now my official urologist. I am grateful to have him. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs a urologist. He will help you.
    Christopher Neller — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. David Cornell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831297225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cornell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cornell works at David H Cornell MD LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cornell’s profile.

    Dr. Cornell has seen patients for Prostatitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

