Dr. David Cornell, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cornell, MD
Dr. David Cornell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Cornell's Office Locations
Integra Healthcare LLC993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste C225, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2855
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Dr. Cornell today. I was actually supposed to have my first appointment next week but I was in a lot of pain that Dr. Cornell and the office manager lady Kim went out of their way and accommodated me and brought me in today at last minute. They truly cared about me as a patient and as a person. I moved to Knoxville, TN about 2 months ago for work. I couldn't find anyone in Knoxville that could help my specific issue and that I was comfortable with as well. I did some research and I found Dr. Cornell and saw he had lots of experience with my issue and offered the same kind of treatments as my previous doctor. At my appointment today I felt extremely comfortable with Dr. Cornell. I was surprisingly more comfortable with him than my previous doctor and his treatment was better too actually. He is now my official urologist. I am grateful to have him. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs a urologist. He will help you.
About Dr. David Cornell, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
