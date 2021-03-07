See All Urologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. David Corral, MD

Urology
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Sewickley, PA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Corral, MD

Dr. David Corral, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Corral works at Sewickley Urology Associates in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corral's Office Locations

    Sewickley Urology Associates
    111 Hazel Ln Ste 100, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 299-8550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sewickley Urology Associates
    27 Heckel Rd Ste 100, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 771-3266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Kennedy
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2021
    I got a vasectomy about a month and a half ago. My initial consultation was at the Ohio Valley office and was very comforting. The doctor was thorough and did not make anything weird. The actual appointment ended up being very nice also. The nurse (Nancy, i believe was her name) that took me back was very nice, understanding, and thorough. She really made me relaxed about the whole procedure. Doctor Corral was very professional. He talked me through every move he made and always made sure I was comfortable. The only reason I took a star off was that I had to clean myself up and I thought that was a little weird. After I was sewn up, I was instructed over to the sink to wash up and clean myself. It might be a liability thing with getting clothes dirty or something but I dont know. Honestly, it was very unexpected but all in all not a big deal.
    Jordan C — Mar 07, 2021
    About Dr. David Corral, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982701009
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Cancer Ctr-U Tex
    Residency
    • Presbyterian University Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Upstate
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Corral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corral has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Corral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

