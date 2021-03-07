Overview of Dr. David Corral, MD

Dr. David Corral, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Corral works at Sewickley Urology Associates in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.