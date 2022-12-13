Dr. David Cosgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cosgrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cosgrove, MD
Dr. David Cosgrove, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Cosgrove's Office Locations
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cosgrove is patient, listens to you as an individual, is thorough and knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Cosgrove, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861567562
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosgrove has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cosgrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosgrove has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosgrove.
