Overview of Dr. David Cosgrove, MD

Dr. David Cosgrove, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Cosgrove works at Compass Oncology - Vancouver in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.