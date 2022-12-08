See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. David Cotter, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Cotter, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Cotter works at Las Vegas Dermatology, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Dermatology
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 414, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 456-3120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Doctor Cotter and his entire staff were awesome -- friendly, on-time, his solution worked perfectly
    Rob K — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. David Cotter, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821482373
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotter works at Las Vegas Dermatology, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Cotter’s profile.

    Dr. Cotter has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

