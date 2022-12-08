Dr. David Cotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cotter, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cotter, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Cotter works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Dermatology653 N Town Center Dr Ste 414, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 456-3120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotter?
Doctor Cotter and his entire staff were awesome -- friendly, on-time, his solution worked perfectly
About Dr. David Cotter, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1821482373
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotter works at
Dr. Cotter has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cotter speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.