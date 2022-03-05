Overview of Dr. David Couillard, MD

Dr. David Couillard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Couillard works at Parhar MD & Associates in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.