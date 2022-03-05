Dr. David Couillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Couillard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Roseville Urology584 N Sunrise Ave Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 251-3063Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Joint Benefit Trust
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
Friendly, concerned and explains procedures and options in layman terms
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
- George Washington University Medical Center
- University of Vermont
- Urology
