Dr. David Couillard, MD

Urology
2.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Couillard, MD

Dr. David Couillard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Couillard works at Parhar MD & Associates in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Couillard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roseville Urology
    584 N Sunrise Ave Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 251-3063
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Mar 05, 2022
    Friendly, concerned and explains procedures and options in layman terms
    Jim Flanagan — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. David Couillard, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457462319
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UC Davis Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Couillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Couillard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Couillard works at Parhar MD & Associates in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Couillard’s profile.

    Dr. Couillard has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Couillard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couillard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

