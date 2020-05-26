See All Podiatrists in Nashua, NH
Dr. David Court Jr, DPM

Podiatry
2.1 (15)
Map Pin Small Nashua, NH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Court Jr, DPM

Dr. David Court Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Dr. Court Jr works at Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Nashua in Nashua, NH with other offices in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Court Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dartmouth-hitchcock Hiv Program
    2300 Southwood Dr, Nashua, NH 03063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-4340
  2. 2
    Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic
    253 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 226-2200
    Monday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
  3. 3
    Southern Nh Medical Center
    8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-4340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. David Court Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093721169
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Court Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Court Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Court Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Court Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Court Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Court Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Court Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Court Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Court Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Court Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

