See All Ophthalmologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. David Cowen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Cowen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Cowen, MD

Dr. David Cowen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Cowen works at David E. Cowen, MD, FACS Center for Oculoplastic & Aesthetic Skin Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cowen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. David Cowen
    771 Corporate Dr Ste 460, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 219-0299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Pikeville Medical Center
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharoplasty
Brow Lift
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blepharoplasty
Brow Lift
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cowen?

    Dec 19, 2019
    Great doctor and courteous staff!
    WRG — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Cowen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Cowen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cowen to family and friends

    Dr. Cowen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cowen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Cowen, MD.

    About Dr. David Cowen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942397864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto Sunnyboork Regional Cancer Centre
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cowen works at David E. Cowen, MD, FACS Center for Oculoplastic & Aesthetic Skin Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Cowen’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Cowen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.