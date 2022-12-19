Dr. David Cowherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cowherd, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cowherd, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
Pinehurst Medical Clinic at HeatherGlen15 Regional Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 255-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cowherd?
David was a very special Dr to the Evelyn Blue Family, a Tin Man with a heart in 1996 Did her heart surgery and won a Heart Award Tin Man from the Wizzard of Oz, Appreciate him and the staff so much, may God continue to guide all you do! Ben & Crystal (Blue) Glover of Columbia SC, never forget you!
About Dr. David Cowherd, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowherd has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cowherd speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowherd.
