Overview

Dr. David Cowherd, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cowherd works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.