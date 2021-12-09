Overview

Dr. David Cox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Middlesboro ARH Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.