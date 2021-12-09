Dr. David Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Middlesboro ARH Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 647-5800
- 2 900 E Oak Hill Ave Ste 600, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 525-6688
3
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC7557B Dannaher Dr Ste G35, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 525-6688
4
Tennova General Surgery - Jefferson120 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 647-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good visit
About Dr. David Cox, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1144210733
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
