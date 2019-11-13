Overview of Dr. David Cox, MD

Dr. David Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at Summit Medical Group in Maryville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.