Overview

Dr. David Cox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at Henry Ford Medical Center - East Jefferson in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.