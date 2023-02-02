Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM
Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Cox Jr's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia2405 Atherholt Rd Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 485-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cox was very knowledgeable, patient, explained my condition well! This is how a Dr should be! 27yrs of experience and it shows! You cant go wrong under his care! My first visit with him and he knocked it out of the park! Lynchburg is fortunate to have him!
About Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770543852
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox Jr has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox Jr.
