Overview of Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM

Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Cox Jr works at OrthoVirginia in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.