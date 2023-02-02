See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (50)
Map Pin Small Lynchburg, VA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM

Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Cox Jr works at OrthoVirginia in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cox Jr's Office Locations

    OrthoVirginia
    2405 Atherholt Rd Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 485-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770543852
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Doctor's Hosp Columbus
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cox Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox Jr has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

