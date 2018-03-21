Dr. David Coy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Coy, MD
Overview of Dr. David Coy, MD
Dr. David Coy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coy's Office Locations
- 1 81767 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste 6, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 342-5268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Professional office. Overall a very good experience. Would recommend to others.
About Dr. David Coy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Coy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Coy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coy.
