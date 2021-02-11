See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. David Crabtree, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Crabtree, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Springfield, IL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Crabtree, MD

Dr. David Crabtree, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Crabtree works at Midwest Allergy Sinus Asthma S.C. in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Crabtree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springfield Office
    2151 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 717-4404
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
  • Community Hospital Of Staunton
  • HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  • Passavant Area Hospital
  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crabtree?

    Feb 11, 2021
    Exhibited depth of knowledge on low immune system factors diagnosis, logical treatment, and good explanation of prognosis. Sincere, caring, attitude emitting confidence. We left feeling confident in his thoroughness of research and recommended approach. As supervising physician he confirmed and gave whole-hearted support of his PA-C, Eric Wolf's findings and diagnosis. Highly recommend both these physicians at Central Illinois Allergy and Respiratory. They cover many areas beyond allergies and respiratory conditions.
    Charlot and Kendall Cole — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Crabtree, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Crabtree, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crabtree to family and friends

    Dr. Crabtree's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crabtree

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Crabtree, MD.

    About Dr. David Crabtree, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487605291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Crabtree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crabtree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crabtree works at Midwest Allergy Sinus Asthma S.C. in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Crabtree’s profile.

    Dr. Crabtree has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crabtree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Crabtree, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.