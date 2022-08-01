Overview of Dr. David Cragun, MD

Dr. David Cragun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cragun works at Revere Health - Cardiology in Payson, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.