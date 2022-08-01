Dr. David Cragun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cragun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cragun, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cragun, MD
Dr. David Cragun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Cragun's Office Locations
Revere Health - Cardiology97 Professional Way Ste 2, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5715
Revere Health - Provo - Orthopedics1055 N 500 W Ste 121, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5716
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Castleview Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly atmosphere. Dr. Cragun is a very open, explaining everything I want to know in a way I understand, and exact doctor. I am very blessed to have him as my cardiologist.
About Dr. David Cragun, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821005349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
