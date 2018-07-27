See All Plastic Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. David Creech, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Chandler, AZ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Creech, MD

Dr. David Creech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Creech works at Desert Mountain Plastic Surgeon in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Creech's Office Locations

    Desert Mountain Plastic Surgeon
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 217, Chandler, AZ 85224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Creech, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326007014
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Creech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Creech has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Creech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Creech works at Desert Mountain Plastic Surgeon in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Creech’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Creech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

