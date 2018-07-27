Dr. David Creech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Creech, MD
Overview of Dr. David Creech, MD
Dr. David Creech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Creech works at
Dr. Creech's Office Locations
Desert Mountain Plastic Surgeon485 S Dobson Rd Ste 217, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Creech did an amazing job fixing my breast that a previous Dr. Severely messed up twice. I was left with botched breast until Dr. Creech fixed them and made them perfect. They are Still perfect 14 years later. I'm now going back to him for liposuction and body contouring. So excited to see the miracles happen :-)
About Dr. David Creech, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326007014
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Creech has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creech accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Creech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creech.
