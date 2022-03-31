See All Ophthalmologists in Dover, DE
Dr. David Creech, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Creech, MD

Dr. David Creech, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Creech works at Eye Specialists Of Delaware in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Creech's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dover office
    200 Banning St Ste 130, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 678-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. David Creech, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659607406
    Education & Certifications

    • Nevyas
    • Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • St. Joseph's University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Creech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Creech has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Creech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Creech works at Eye Specialists Of Delaware in Dover, DE. View the full address on Dr. Creech’s profile.

    Dr. Creech has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Creech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

