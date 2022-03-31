Dr. David Creech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Creech, MD
Overview of Dr. David Creech, MD
Dr. David Creech, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Creech works at
Dr. Creech's Office Locations
-
1
Dover office200 Banning St Ste 130, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 678-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, caring physician! Dr. Creech listens carefully and does an exceedingly well job in taking care of his patients.
About Dr. David Creech, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
1659607406
Education & Certifications
- Nevyas
- Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- St. Joseph's University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Creech has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creech has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Creech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.