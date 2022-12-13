Dr. David Cressy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cressy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cressy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cressy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
Dr. Cressy works at
Locations
-
1
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cressy?
Dr. Cressy is a caring & kind doctor. I am very relaxed talking with him about my health issues. He explains in a way i understand and suggest changes i could try. I would recomend him to others. Everyone in that office is very nice and respectful....
About Dr. David Cressy, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1437108321
Education & Certifications
- Lsumc
- Lsumc
- Lsumc
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cressy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cressy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cressy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cressy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cressy works at
Dr. Cressy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cressy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cressy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cressy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cressy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cressy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.