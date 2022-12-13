See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Covington, LA
Dr. David Cressy, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Cressy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.

Dr. Cressy works at Northlake Pulmonary Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northlake Pulmonary Associates
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Cressy is a caring & kind doctor. I am very relaxed talking with him about my health issues. He explains in a way i understand and suggest changes i could try. I would recomend him to others. Everyone in that office is very nice and respectful....
    Gail L Brumfield — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. David Cressy, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsumc
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cressy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cressy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cressy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cressy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cressy works at Northlake Pulmonary Associates in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cressy’s profile.

    Dr. Cressy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cressy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cressy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cressy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cressy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cressy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

