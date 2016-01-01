Overview of Dr. David Criss, MD

Dr. David Criss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Criss works at David Criss MD in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.