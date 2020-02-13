Dr. David Crotzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crotzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Crotzer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Crotzer, MD
Dr. David Crotzer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Kearney Regional Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Crotzer works at
Dr. Crotzer's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 330-5690
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crotzer?
I’ve been see Dr. Crotzer for over 5 years. He is always honest and caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Crotzer!
About Dr. David Crotzer, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1578514956
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crotzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crotzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crotzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crotzer works at
Dr. Crotzer has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Oophorectomy and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crotzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crotzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crotzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crotzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crotzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.