Dr. David Crotzer, MD

Oncology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Crotzer, MD

Dr. David Crotzer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Kearney Regional Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Crotzer works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Oophorectomy and Excision of Cervix along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crotzer's Office Locations

    Methodist Hospital
    8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Kearney Regional Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Oophorectomy
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Oophorectomy
Excision of Cervix

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 13, 2020
    I’ve been see Dr. Crotzer for over 5 years. He is always honest and caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Crotzer!
    Christine — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. David Crotzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578514956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Crotzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crotzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crotzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crotzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crotzer works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Crotzer’s profile.

    Dr. Crotzer has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Oophorectomy and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crotzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crotzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crotzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crotzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crotzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

