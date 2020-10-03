Dr. David Crumbie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crumbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Crumbie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Crumbie, MD
Dr. David Crumbie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from East Carolina University Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Crumbie works at
Dr. Crumbie's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics - League City2555 Gulf Fwy S # 500, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 486-6000
UT Physicians Orthopedics I - Pearland10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 130, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 486-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor. Don't look at the negative reviews on here. I have read them and both of them might not have anything to do with Dr. Crumbie himself. He has performed 2 surgeries for me. He reattached my hamstring to my pelvis and did microfracture surgery on my tibia. Both went well and at the age of 40 I ran a 5:39 mile because of his skill and expertise. He makes you feel comfortable and at ease with surgery and does his best to make the experience painless.
About Dr. David Crumbie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962563981
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, Shands Hospital-Jacksonville
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
- East Carolina University Medical Center
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
