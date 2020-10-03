Overview of Dr. David Crumbie, MD

Dr. David Crumbie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from East Carolina University Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Crumbie works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in League City, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.