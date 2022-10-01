Dr. David Crumpacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crumpacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Crumpacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Crumpacker, MD
Dr. David Crumpacker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College.
Dr. Crumpacker's Office Locations
Plano Office5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-1463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crumpacker is very caring and compassionate.
About Dr. David Crumpacker, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French, Greek, Hindi, Latin, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Cornell University Medical College
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crumpacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crumpacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crumpacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crumpacker has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crumpacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crumpacker speaks French, Greek, Hindi, Latin, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Crumpacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crumpacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crumpacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crumpacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.