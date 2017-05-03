Dr. David Cuellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cuellar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cuellar, MD
Dr. David Cuellar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Cuellar works at
Dr. Cuellar's Office Locations
Urology Team - Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-5352Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Austin16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-3865
Austin Regional Clinic At Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (737) 276-3878Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuellar?
Dr Cuellar is an excellent surgeon, having removed my husbands prostate. His bedside manner is good and explains everything well, as well as answering questions honestly. The office staff is entirely different. Hard to get a hold of anyone, doesn't return phone calls, no follow-up call after surgery to see if everything was ok. Mix up on antibiotics which our pharmacist caught, 24 hours later was resolved. Was asked for a urine specimen when he had a catheter in..etc....
About Dr. David Cuellar, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1376519330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuellar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuellar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuellar has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuellar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cuellar speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuellar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuellar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuellar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuellar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.