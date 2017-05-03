Overview of Dr. David Cuellar, MD

Dr. David Cuellar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Cuellar works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.