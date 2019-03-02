See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Culang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Culang, MD

Dr. David Culang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Culang works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culang's Office Locations

  1
    Beth Israel Medical Center Otolryngolgy
    10 Union Sq E Ste 4J, New York, NY 10003
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis
Deafness
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Otitis Media
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deviated Septum
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperacusis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Cleft Palate
Common Cold
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Ear Tube Placement
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jaw Fracture
Laryngeal Cancer
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Motion Sickness
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sjögren's Syndrome
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Culang, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • Male
    • 1336297886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Culang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Culang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culang works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Culang’s profile.

    Dr. Culang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Culang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

