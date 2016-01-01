Overview of Dr. David Culpepper, MD

Dr. David Culpepper, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Culpepper works at Franciscan Neurology Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.