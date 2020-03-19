Overview of Dr. David Cummings, MD

Dr. David Cummings, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tx Tech Health Sciences Ctr and is affiliated with Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital, Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital, North Runnels Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Cummings works at Shannon Clinic in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Big Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.