Dr. David Cupp, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cupp, MD
Dr. David Cupp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Dr. Cupp's Office Locations
1
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
2
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-4861Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
The waiting room, the examinations and the consultation with Dr. Cupp are all very efficient well organized. The support staff is great; they are friendly, experienced, knowledgeable and professional. Dr. Cupp is outstanding for retinal care. I have been going to Dr. Cupp for three or four years, he is a treasure for me, for my eyes and for our community.
About Dr. David Cupp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497901565
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cupp has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Cysts and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cupp speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cupp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cupp.
