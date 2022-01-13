Dr. David Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Curran, MD
Overview of Dr. David Curran, MD
Dr. David Curran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Curran works at
Dr. Curran's Office Locations
-
1
East Valley Childrens Ctr3200 S George Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 839-9097
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curran?
I don’t write reviews often, but I felt inclined to write one for Dr. Curran and his office because of how kind and respectful they were to my family and I today. The reception team was friendly and helpful. The woman who came in to take my son’s vitals before Dr. Curran came in was also so friendly and sweet. Then Dr. Curran came in and he was wonderful. He took the time to get to know my family and I. He wasn’t rushed and he took his time to ask questions and be thorough. I appreciated how respectful he was and his kindness toward my son. In a world where it’s not always the most fun taking your kiddos to doctor appointments these days, I think Dr. Curran and his office made it such a great experience for us and we look forward to trusting him with my son’s health. Even from the first visit today, my husband and I feel confident Dr. Curran is a professional that we trust with our son and we are so happy we made the choice to choose him as our pediatrician.
About Dr. David Curran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952309551
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.