Dr. David Cute Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cute Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cute Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. David Cute Jr, DO
Dr. David Cute Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy.
Dr. Cute Jr works at
Dr. Cute Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Williamsport Office1705 Warren Ave Ste 303, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 320-7850
-
2
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center675 BALTIMORE DR, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-5441
-
3
Ophthalmology At Upmc Susquehanna (cute)1205 Grampian Blvd Ste 1D, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 320-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Muncy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cute Jr?
About Dr. David Cute Jr, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1578507455
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cute Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cute Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cute Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cute Jr works at
Dr. Cute Jr has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cute Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cute Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cute Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cute Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cute Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.