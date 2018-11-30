Dr. David Cuthbertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuthbertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cuthbertson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Cuthbertson's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Lubbock3802 22nd St Ste 200, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 791-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cuthbertson, his nurses, and staff were beyond excellent. After breaking my nose they were able to get me in immediately, and Dr. Cuthbertson realigned my nose in office to avoid the possibility of surgery. He and his nurses walked me through the process, were extremely thorough, informative, and were beyond caring and comforting. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cuthbertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuthbertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuthbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuthbertson has seen patients for Nosebleed, Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuthbertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cuthbertson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuthbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuthbertson.
