Dr. David Cziner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Cziner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 305-2700
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 305-2700
The Westchester Medical Group PC1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 848-8760
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3000
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cziner is so kind , smart and through! I have been his patient for over 3 years and I love the way he shows interest in each patient and takes time to explain all of the procedures that one may need! He keeps abreast of other recommendations by my associated doctors and provides a comprehensive medical plan for me! I adore Dr. Cziner! ..
- English, Italian
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cziner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cziner speaks Italian.
