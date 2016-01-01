Dr. David Dabell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dabell, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. David Dabell, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295844231
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Dabell accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dabell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dabell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabell works at
Dr. Dabell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.