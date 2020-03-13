Overview

Dr. David D'Agate, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. D'Agate works at Suffolk Heart Group Llp in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.