Dr. Dalstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dalstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dalstrom, MD
Dr. David Dalstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Dalstrom works at
Dr. Dalstrom's Office Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 535-1075
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Whilst visiting my daughter and her family in Rancho Santa Fe in April 2018 I suffered a fall resulting in multiple and complex fractures to my left arm and leg and including the elbow and knee. I was placed, very fortunately, under the care of Dr David Dalstrom who completed the surgery to restore my arm and leg. Returning to Australia, a leading Melbourne orthopaedic surgeon praised the intricate work of Dr Dalstrom. As a result, I walk without a limp, have a functioning arm and NO pain.
About Dr. David Dalstrom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942333075
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center
- Wright State University
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Dalstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalstrom has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalstrom.
