Overview of Dr. David Dalstrom, MD

Dr. David Dalstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Dalstrom works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.