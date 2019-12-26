Dr. David Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Daniels, MD
Overview of Dr. David Daniels, MD
Dr. David Daniels, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their residency with Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Daniels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Daniels' Office Locations
-
1
Nj Cosmetic Dentistry Associates LLC33 Overlook Rd Ste 403, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?
Dr Daniels took care of my daughter twice for stitches to her eye once at 2 and once at 4 and he was amazing! He made her calm and comfortable and I couldn’t ask for better results. He is one of kind!
About Dr. David Daniels, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164520136
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.