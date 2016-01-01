Dr. David Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Daniels, MD
Overview
Dr. David Daniels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Locations
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6400
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Cardiology87 Encina Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Daniels, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford Hosp & Clin
- Stanford
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Daniels can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.