See All Rheumatologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. David Dansdill, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Dansdill, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (63)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Dansdill, MD

Dr. David Dansdill, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Dansdill works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dansdill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roxbury Road Office
    324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office
    5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 389-9491
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dansdill?

    Jan 20, 2023
    NOTHING TO TELL AMAZING
    Daniel M — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Dansdill, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Dansdill, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dansdill to family and friends

    Dr. Dansdill's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dansdill

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Dansdill, MD.

    About Dr. David Dansdill, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841303369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University MO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ks School Med Wichita
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dansdill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dansdill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dansdill works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dansdill’s profile.

    Dr. Dansdill has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dansdill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Dansdill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dansdill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dansdill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dansdill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Dansdill, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.