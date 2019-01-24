Dr. Dantzler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Dantzler Jr, MD
Dr. David Dantzler Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Vanderbilt Heart - Murfreesboro1370 Gateway Blvd Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 895-1301
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Dantzler Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dantzler Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
