Dr. David Darbonne, MD
Overview of Dr. David Darbonne, MD
Dr. David Darbonne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Darbonne works at
Dr. Darbonne's Office Locations
Dr David P Darbonne1890 W Gauthier Rd Ste 120, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darbonne?
I have been a patient for over 20 years after a couple of visits with a local doctor with an awful attitude and a horrific staff. Dr. Darbonne and his staff are absolutely wonderful - very caring, thorough, and dependable and go out of their way to guarantee superior care for their patients.
About Dr. David Darbonne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366414666
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darbonne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darbonne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darbonne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darbonne has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darbonne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Darbonne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darbonne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darbonne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darbonne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.