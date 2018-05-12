Dr. Davin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Davin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Davin, MD
Dr. David Davin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Davin's Office Locations
David J. Davin MD Pllc1000 E Genesee St Ste 204, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 475-5864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Knowledgeable, Compassionate Physician, spends long time with patient explaining things, therefore schedule sometimes gets a little bogged down
About Dr. David Davin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Davin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davin has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davin.
