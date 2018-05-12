See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. David Davin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Davin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Davin, MD

Dr. David Davin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Davin works at David J Davin MD PLLC in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD
Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Reena Mehra, MD
Dr. Reena Mehra, MD
4.5 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD
Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Davin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David J. Davin MD Pllc
    1000 E Genesee St Ste 204, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 475-5864

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Wheezing
Bronchitis
Asthma
Wheezing
Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davin?

    May 12, 2018
    Very Knowledgeable, Compassionate Physician, spends long time with patient explaining things, therefore schedule sometimes gets a little bogged down
    BvilleDon in Baldwinsville, NY — May 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Davin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Davin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davin to family and friends

    Dr. Davin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Davin, MD.

    About Dr. David Davin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629049002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davin works at David J Davin MD PLLC in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Davin’s profile.

    Dr. Davin has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Davin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.