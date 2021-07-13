Dr. David Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. David Davis, MD
Dr. David Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
David M Davis & Assoc Inc20101 SW Birch St Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 955-9080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is the kind of quality psychiatrist that is extremely difficult to find these days. Most psychiatrists view their primary function as diagnosis/medication management, which means they have you in and out of their office within 10 minutes with some prescription. Dr. Davis is totally different because he also specializes in psychotherapy, and I believe that talking with him over the course of the past year really helped me uncover the root causes of my issues. In combination with the minimal meds he prescribed, it made me a much healthier person, and for that I am so grateful. He is caring and funny, even when he is asking the tough questions, so I always felt I could be honest with him.
About Dr. David Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1730267717
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- SUNY Binghamton
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
