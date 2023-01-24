Dr. David Dawes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dawes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dawes, MD
Dr. David Dawes, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Dawes' Office Locations
Focus Behavioral Health215 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-4548Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allen Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawes?
Is an excellent psychiatrist.
About Dr. David Dawes, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255383501
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawes has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.