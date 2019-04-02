Dr. David Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Day, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Childrens Eye Center Pllc1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste A-100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 777-3777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Day is fantastic! I do not want to see a doctor that wants to be friends with my child. I want a doctor that has my child sight as the number one priority! He is smart, fast, confident and his dry sense of humor is great. He performed surgery on my daughter at the age of 5. He was so great in ensuring we were educated and confident in the procedure.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093722878
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Esophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.