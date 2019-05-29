Dr. David De La Loza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Loza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David De La Loza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They completed their residency with Arrowhead Reg Med Center|Chas R Drew University Med and Science
Tincopa Medical Clinic6301 GREENLEAF AVE, Whittier, CA 90601 Directions (562) 693-9880
Dr de la loza is excellent dr with chronic pain and illnesses I have he has never ever made me feel I was bugging him. He has helped me get more control of my pain. I am able to talk to my dr as he was a family member he gives honest opinions and listens to all my concerns regarding my health. Our family will follow him wherever he practices at he is a great primary dr
- Arrowhead Reg Med Center|Chas R Drew University Med and Science
Dr. De La Loza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Loza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Loza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Loza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Loza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Loza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Loza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.