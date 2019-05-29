Overview of Dr. David De La Loza, MD

Dr. David De La Loza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They completed their residency with Arrowhead Reg Med Center|Chas R Drew University Med and Science



Dr. De La Loza works at Tincopa Medical Clinic in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.