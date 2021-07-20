See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. David De Los Santos, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David De Los Santos, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. De Los Santos works at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renown Regional Medical Center
    1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-7878

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Respiratory Management
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Partial Lung Collapse
Respiratory Management
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Partial Lung Collapse

Respiratory Management
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Partial Lung Collapse
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
Anorectal Abscess
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Bird Flu
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Lymphangioma
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Respiratory Failure
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Septic Embolism
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jul 20, 2021
    The Best and smartest of the whole group
    Kurtis Kallao — Jul 20, 2021
    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871578146
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada at Las Vegas
    Dr. David De Los Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Los Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Los Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Los Santos works at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. De Los Santos’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Los Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Los Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Los Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

