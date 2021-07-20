Dr. David De Los Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Los Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David De Los Santos, MD
Overview
Dr. David De Los Santos, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Renown Regional Medical Center1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The Best and smartest of the whole group
About Dr. David De Los Santos, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871578146
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Los Santos accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Los Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Los Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Los Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Los Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.