Dr. David De Los Santos, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. De Los Santos works at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.