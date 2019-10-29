Dr. David Dean, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dean, DO
Dr. David Dean, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Baptist Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
(850) 389-4745
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Niceville554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 389-4750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Awesome phy and staff. Got me back quick, and Dr Dean actually listened to me which you don't find to many doctors that do any more. Thanks
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043282528
- St Joseph's Health Center
- St. Josephs Health Center, Warren OH
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie PA
