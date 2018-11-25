Dr. David Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. David Dean, MD
Dr. David Dean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center - Little Rock1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 120, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 552-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The Best !!! This clinic and Dr. Dean deserve a million gold stars. The best care in a wound clinic.
About Dr. David Dean, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OR Hlth Scis U
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Hendrix College
- General Surgery
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
